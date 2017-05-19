Congress Honors Roberto E. Aboitiz

A resolution honoring the life and work of Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) President Roberto E. Aboitiz has been adopted by the House of Representatives in plenary last May 9, 2017.

Authored by 10 Cebuano representatives, House Resolution No. 54 is entitled “A resolution honoring Mr. Roberto Eduardo Melendez Aboitiz, Chairman of the Board and President of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. and Co-Chairman of the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board, his leadership and contribution in business and social development and expressing condolences on his demise.”

According to Cebu City North District Rep. Raul del Mar, the House Resolution will be submitted to the Speaker of the House Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez this week for signature.

The resolution recognizes and honors the life, legacy, and memory of Mr. Aboitiz and the impact his work has left in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu.

“He demonstrated the essence of service-oriented leadership: promoting respect, courtesy, and diplomacy; embodying stability, security, and humility; and cultivating character (with a sincere heart of service and compassion), competence, (leading with excellence and integrity), and citizenship (with a deep love for his community, country, and people),” reads the resolution.

Mr. Aboitiz assumed leadership of RAFI in 1986 after the death of his father, Don Eduardo Juan Aboitiz, bringing the foundation to new levels of engagements with the public, private, and civil society sectors at the local, national, and international levels.

Mr. Aboitiz is best known for being a visionary and his “bugsay” leadership principle, a Visayan word for “oar” or “paddle,” which refers to his leadership philosophy emphasizing that each person is accountable and determined in paddling towards their goal and bringing about positive change in their communities.