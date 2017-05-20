Corona and Parley for the Oceans Form a Global Partnership to Address Marine Plastic Pollution

On International Recycling Day, Corona and Parley for the Oceans announced their partnership in the movement to end marine plastic pollution, one of the biggest threats to human health and the survival of the planet’s largest and most important ecosystem — the world’s oceans. The long-term partnership launches with a plan to protect 100 Islands by 2020 starting in six key regions in different parts of the world – Mexico, Maldives, Australia, Chile, Italy and Dominican Republic.

An estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the oceans each year. The problem is found in every known ecosystem and at every level of the food chain. If current marine pollution trends continue, the oceans will contain more plastic than fish by the year 2050. The partners will protect these regions by implementing Parley’s creative, multidisciplinary approach and signature formula, the Parley AIR Strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Redesign).

“We are all connected to the sea. The state of our islands is a powerful reminder of that fact. Plastic trash travels around the world and washes up on the most remote beaches, enclosing paradise with a belt of colorful plastic debris. It makes you understand that something is dead wrong. Plastic is a design failure. To raise awareness and immediately reduce the production of new plastic, we invented Ocean Plastic™ from upcycled marine debris and developed a formula for long-term change — the Parley AIR Strategy: Avoid plastic; Intercept plastic debris; Redesign materials, products and the ways we use them,” says Cyrill Gutsch, founder of Parley for the Oceans.

“In Corona, we found the perfect partner to bring this philosophy and strategy to a new territory: the beverage sector. Economy caused this plastic problem in the first place, but with the transformative power of collaboration and Eco Innovation, we can make it the key to the solution.”

Corona is a brand that was born at the beach, surrounded by ocean. It exists to inspire the world to disconnect from routine and reconnect with your essential nature. As a brand that celebrates a life lived outdoors and calls the beach and the oceans home, Corona is committed to protecting its homeland. But this home is facing a great danger.

For years, the brand has been engaging local communities to do beach cleanups with an initiative called ‘Save the Beach’ in several countries around the world. The partnership with Parley for the Oceans represents an evolution of Corona’s commitment to take care of the outdoors and the 100 islands represent the most iconic symbols of Corona’s paradise.

“We needed to take a stand and protect the heart and soul of our brand. We will spread our love for the oceans and make people understand that we need to take care of it, inspiring people to change their own behaviors. Corona is present in more than 180 countries and we have the opportunity and the responsibility to use that reach to be a voice for the oceans.” says Thiago Zanettini, Global Vice President of Corona.

Creating change

In addition to implementing Parley AIR, Corona and Parley are engaging like-minded ambassadors to represent the partnership in their countries. Chris Hemsworth (Australia), Diego Luna (Mexico), Ramon Navarro (Chile) and Nashla Bogaert (Dominican Republic) recently attended Parley Ocean School in the Maldives, an immersive experience bringing together a variety of different people in the ultimate classroom, the Indian Ocean.

Artists, designers, filmmakers, marine biologists, musicians, photographers and scientists explored the beauty of the oceans and witnessed the negative impact of plastic pollution on life underwater, on uninhabited islands and in local communities. The collective experience marks the starting point of an idea: Corona, Parley and a select group of creative change-makers will turn 100 islands into symbols of change.

“Participating in Parley Ocean School in the Maldives was an eye-opening experience,” said Diego Luna, actor and Corona x Parley ambassador. “When you picture beautiful islands and other beach destinations, you imagine them in their pristine state with clear blue waters, but then you see the problem up close and you realize that we are destroying paradise through our careless use of plastic. All of us can be part of the solution and help our beaches and oceans by taking simple actions to use less plastic in our daily lives, recycle more, and educate the people around us to do the same. I’m particularly proud to be affiliated with a program that is not only committed to protecting beaches around the world, but also in my homeland Mexico.”

Chris Hemsworth added, “I’ve spent a large part of my life in and around the ocean, it’s where a lot of my happiest memories came from. If I had anxieties or worries, I’d head to the ocean and it was always the place where I could reset and be 100% present. My experience in the Maldives made it obvious how our short-term use of plastic has a long-term damaging effect on our oceans. I’m thrilled to be a part of this program, because I want to inspire people to find a solution and protect the world’s oceans so future generations can enjoy them like I do.”

Corona’s Commitment

Beyond protecting 100 Islands, Corona will implement a plastic conscious philosophy across all aspects of the brand by adopting the Parley AIR Strategy. The brand already avoids plastic by using wood across its promotional materials and serving ice cold Coronas in metal buckets all around the world.

This process will start with an assessment of the brand’s supply chain, leading to a long-term innovation pipeline to reduce and eventually replace plastic items that are currently in use. Additionally, there will be a focus on employee education and reduction of plastic use at all brand activations and events.

An immediate action is to a redesign one of the brand’s biggest global programs, Corona Sunsets – a series of festivals and events occurring worldwide – to not only align with the Parley AIR Strategy, but also to leverage the occasion as a means of educating more than 350,000 consumers a year.

For more information visit Corona and Parley .

SOURCE: Corona