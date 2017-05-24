CSC Awards Capitol Human Resource Management Office

The Civil Service Commission(CSC) has recognized the Human Resource Management Office of the Province of Cebu for obtaining Maturity Level 2 in all 4 PRIME HRM Core Areas last May 19, 2017 during the 2017 Central Visayas Congress of Human Resource Management Practitioners at the UP Performing Arts Hall, University of the Philippines-Cebu City.

The Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management, or PRIME HRM, is a mechanism employed by the CSC to assess, assist, and award exemplary HR offices in government agencies.

This follows a rigorous process of assessment of systems, practices, and competencies. This recognition is based on the HRMO’s compliance to the voluminous and stringent means of verification required by CSC.

The Province of Cebu is among the very few who received Maturity Level 2 accreditation for all 4 HR Systems, namely (1) Recruitment, Selection, & Placement; (2) Learning & Development; (3) Performance Management; and (4) Rewards & Recognition

Bonifer “Bhobby” B. Nacorda, head of the Human Resource Management Office, expressed his gratitude to his team, the Provincial Administrator, and the Governor for their full support in achieving this HR milestone.

He continues, “Achieving Maturity Level 2 means all HR Systems of the Cebu Provincial Government are Process-Defined already. It means that we have graduated from just being a transactional HR Office or a processing zone… [This] is in response to [Governor Davide’s] call during [his] inaugural speech when [he] mentioned about professionalizing the workforce of CPG. Our team is up to the challenge to reach Maturity Level 3 the soonest which means that all our HR systems and practices are “Integrated” to one another, especially with the help of automation.”

There are four Maturity Levels under the PRIME HRM framework: Level 1 as Transactional, Level 2 as Process-Defined, Level 3 as Integrated, and Level 4 as Strategic.(Marilette C. Manuel, HRMO Correspondent)