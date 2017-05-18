Davao City Bags “Tourism Hub” Award

Davao City added another feather on its cap after bagging the “Tourism Hub Award.”

“The Tourism Hub Award” is given to a city with programs that does not only attract tourists but also make them feel safe,” Marco Polo Davao general manager Dottie Wurgler-Cronin said.

The award was given during the Manila Times Philippine Model Cities Forum and Awards at the new World Manila Bay Hotel in Manila last week.

Wurgler-Cronin, who received the award in Manila on behalf of Davao City, on Wednesday turned over the award to city administrator Atty. Zuleika Lopez.

She said Davao does not only have many tourist attractions, but is also “widely recognized for its effective law enforcement programs that keep locals and visitors feel safe.”

“The award would not have been possible without the effective leadership in the city,” she said.

Lopez commended the various departments in the city for its role in the preparation of documentation and other requirements necessary for the award, including the City Information Office and the City Planning and Development Office.

Several cities received awards during the said event, including Bacolod City, which was named the Top Model City. The other winners are Sta. Rosa City for Safe Haven Award for peace and order, Batangas City for Environment Friendly Award, San Fernando City, Pampanga for Business Friendly Award, Tagaytay City for Retirement Haven Award and Paranaque City for Education Hub Award.

Quezon City was recognized for its Programs for Youth Development and Empowerment, while Zamboanga City was recognized for its Programs for Health and Elderly. These cities also received awards: Naga City for Livelihood and Employment Haven Award, General Santos City for Road Home Award and Laoag City for Emergency and Disaster Management Award

Dante Francis Ang, The Manila Times president and chief executive officer, said the awards “aim to recognize effective and innovative local governance that improves the quality of life, make local business environments friendlier, and overall makes this country a great place to live.”

(Lovely Carillo/PNA)