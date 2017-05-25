Davao City Police Office’s New Patrol Strategy to Complement Martial Law

The Davao City Police Office’s (DCPO) new patrol strategy dubbed as Integrated Revitalized Operation of Neighborhood–Watch for the Mega City or IRON City will complement the implementation of martial law in Mindanao.

“It seems timely yung ating (our) Oplan IRON City because the program of our Davao City government mas makakasuporta ngayon sa pagpapalaganap ng katahimikan dito sa Davao City (will be more able to support in spreading peace in Davao City), ” said DCPO chief Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum.

The IRON City, which recently activated about 900 police auxiliaries, will help the police in patrolling the city.

The DCPO chief said the new auxiliaries will be deployed in almost all corners of the city.

Tagum said with the declaration of martial law by President Rodrigo Duterte they are awaiting for guidelines.

The clashes in Marawi and the declaration of martial law has required intensified security measures which according to Tagum the IRON City and its auxiliaries can greatly help.

The police auxiliaries are part of the P43-million budget allocated by the city which would include honorarium (P6,000 a month), training (self-defense, first aid, patrolling, identifying suspicious persons and packages) and uniform/equipment which include baton, hand cuffs and first aid kit. They will be assisting regular policemen in the patrols but would not be involved in high-risk police operations. (PIA/RG Alama)