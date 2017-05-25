Department of Health Readies Medical Aid to Victims of Marawi Clash

The Department of Health (DOH) assured Wednesday the readiness of its medical teams and logistics to respond to the medical needs of victims of the clash between government forces and the Maute Group in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur.

“We have medical teams on standby and ready to come in anytime the military and police give us the go signal. The hospitals around the areas, including the LGU (local government unit), are ready to receive patients who are referred to them from Amai Pakpak or direct from the community,” Health Secretary Dr. Paulyn Ubial said in a text message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Ubial added that all logistics, including medicines, are in place as part of the department’s preparation for eventualities such as this.

”Mental and psycho-social debriefing (teams) are on standby too,” she added.

The health chief however said they are still awaiting further instructions from the military and police authorities undertaking efforts to put the situation under control.

“We cannot go on if not cleared by military and police,” she said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night declared the entire Mindanao island under martial law following clashes between government troops and members of the Maute Group in Marawi City.

The violence began Tuesday afternoon after the military conducted operations to flush out Isnilon Hapilon, a top terrorist suspect, from his hideout in Marawi City.

Several facilities had been torched by the terror group, including St. Mary’s Church, the city jail, the Ninoy Aquino School, and Dansalan College.