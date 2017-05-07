Do You Remember Fun?

Do you remember having fun

When you were just a little one?

Remember going out to play

For almost all of every day?

Back then a chore was such a pain—

Such a waste of time and brain—

And having fun was easily done

Outside where you could yell and run.

Do you find now you can’t recall

When last you had any fun at all?

If you don’t work all day long,

Every day, you think it’s wrong.

Put maybe your head would not ache today

And your nervousness would go way

If you could relax and go outside

To run and jump and seek and hide

Just like the kid you used to be.

Back when life was fun and free.

O.W.L.

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com