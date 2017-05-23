DOST-FPRDI Creates Technology to Produce Bamboo Charcoal

The Department of Science and Technology – Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) has developed a technology to produce high-quality bamboo charcoal.

Bamboo charcoal are produced from bamboo plants harvested after at least five years, and burned in ovens at 800-1200 degree Celsius.

The bamboo charcoal has various uses for different industries, according to FPRDI.

FPRDI’s project, “High Quality Charcoal from Bamboo for Industrial Uses”, was funded by the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD), another DOST-attached agency.

PCAARD said by developing technologies to create bamboo charcoal, it hopes to contribute to the livelihood of the farmers.

Meanwhile, FPRDI said the oven that was used for this project was designed by Engineer Belen Bisana, project leader.

Bisana said bamboo charcoal can also be used similarly with activated carbon (activated charcoal).

The activated charcoal is processed to have small pores that increase the surface area available for absorption of chemical reactions.

According to FPRDI, the oven that they used was able to create 34-44 percent charcoal, compared to the usual oven made of bricks, which can only make 25-31 percent charcoal.

It added that the machine can also produce pyroligenous liquor or wood vinegar. (Ma. Cristina C. Arayata /PNA)