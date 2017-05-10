DOST-PNRI Advocates Adlai as Alternative Food Source

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (DOST-PNRI) is advocating “adlai” as an alternative food source.

The PNRI said adlai, a gluten-free grain that grows in Asia, can be an alternative staple food instead of rice and corn.

Research specialists from the PNRI revealed that adlai is twice as rich in protein as rice. Furthermore, the adlai crop is said to be resilient against extreme conditions brought by climate change.

The PNRI also cited that adlai has an anti-tumor properties and other medicinal benefits that could help combat allergies and diabetes.

The agency has been working on improving the agronomic traits of adlai using gamma radiation. In this process, the PNRI makes mutant varieties of adlai which yield more grain and mature earlier. Shorter heights of the crops, on the other hand, make the adlai more resistant to lodging.

Apart from developing mutant varieties, the agency has also conducted studies that aim to improve the fertilizer, soil nutrient and water management for adlai.

The experiments were done in partnership with the Bureau of Soils and Water Management.

According to PNRI, the improvement in adlai crops will also complement the Food Staples Sufficiency Program of the Department of Agriculture.

The said program encourages diversification of staple food crops through increasing production and ensuring the crop’s market availability.

Currently, PNRI researchers are breeding mutant crops of the Ginampay variety of adlai. PNRI shared that after irradiating the seeds, these will be planted and grown for further observation.

“The adlai crops will be developed and complete the mutation process,” PNRI said. (MCCA/PNA)