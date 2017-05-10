DSWD Empowers 60 PWDs Through AVRC II

Sixty (60) persons with disabilities (PWD) graduated from the technical vocational program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office Field Office VII (DSWD-7) through the Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center II (AVRC II), on April 27, 2017.

This is AVRC’s 41st commencement ceremony.

“Bisan ang dakung bunuk sa uwan karung hapuna wa gayud nakapakgang sa inyung kahinam nga atung sa-ulugun ang inyung graduation karun. Kining kada-ugan karun nga nakab-ut aning 60 ka graduates di gayud ni nila makab-ut kung sila-sila lang. Busa akung gipasalamatan ang mga ginikanan sa inyung pagsalig kanamu diri sa AVRC II nga inyung gitugutan inyung asawa, bana, anak nga mu-anhi sila diri (even the heavy rains this afternoon could not stop the PWD’s eagerness on their graduation. The success of these graduates would not be possible if they were alone. Therefore, I am thankful to the parents who trusted AVRC II that you allowed your wife, husband, son come here),” said DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre in her message to the graduates.

The 60 graduates took different courses in technical vocational program. Among the 60 PWDs, 30 finished Massage Therapy, 4 also finished Consumer Electronics, 1 completed Furniture and Cabinet Making, 8 also completed Commercial Cooking, 8 graduated Basic Cosmetology, 2 also graduated Dress and Apparel Technology and 7 finished Computer Technology.

During the said commencement ceremony, the 21 licensure examinee passers in the Massage Therapy Licensure Examination of DOH were also recognized by DSWD. The licensed masseuse and masseurs belong to January- June and July- December 2016 batches of trainees.

“Kinahanglan gayud ninyu i-prubar nga PWD’s dili angayang kaluy-an kay parihas ra tang tanan dunay tagsa-tagsang abilidad ug ka-alam nga gipahulam sa Ginoo(You have to prove that PWDs doesn’t deserve pity because we are just the same. Each of us has unique ability and has knowledge that God has given us),” Director Macapobre added.

The AVRC II offers various courses for PWD’s like Massage Therapy, Consumer Electronics, Furniture and Cabinet Making, Commercial Cooking, Cosmetology, Dress and Apparel Technology and Computer Technology. AVRC II based in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City is the second accredited training institution for massage therapy in the Visayas and first of the 4 vocational rehabilitation centers to be accredited as training institution nationwide.

The Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center II (AVRC II) is non-residential institution that provides enabling environment for the Persons with Disabilities (PWD’s) and other special groups in honing and training them to acquire skills and competencies and be deployed in a descent career.