DSWD’s Government Internship Program Benefits 80 Youths in Central Visayas

The Government Internship Program (GIP) implementation of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 7 has benefited 80 young people. Of the total, 4 are assigned in Siquijor, 14 in Bohol and 62 in Cebu.

The GIP enables them to learn life skills in the workplace, while earning money to help them meet their school needs. It is implemented during summer time when the youths are on vacation, thus, using their available time in a productive manner.

The program introduces the youth to public service, serves as a recruitment mechanism for potential public employees, and extends possible financial assistance for their enrollment in the next school year.

The DSWD 7 GIP provides opportunity for the 80 youths a hands-on experience of working in various government agencies. The internship program will last 30 working days. It started on April 17, 2017 and ends on May 29, 2017.

Under the GIP, DSWD 7 provides them with daily allowance of Php 265 per day.

Through the GIP, DSWD 7 has provided opportunity to young individuals who are beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), out-of-school and in-school youths.

The selected GIP participants are now assigned in different offices at the DSWD Field Office 7.

Helping people

Brice T. Balunan, 18, second year Civil Engineering student of the University of Cebu and a Pantawid beneficiary says, “I applied in the GIP to support my education and to help my family considering I still have younger siblings who are in Grades 11, 10, 8 and 4.”

“Every semester my parents would loan money from someone just to pay for my tuition,” he added.

This is the reason why he values every cent he earns from being a GIP participant and encourages other youths that earning money is not easy, so what they earn from the program should be spent to its intended purpose.

Working at the Accounting Section DSWD 7’s main office, Balunan learns how to sort and how to arrange files as specified by the office. He also encodes the filenames of the documents after he sorted and arranged it.

One of his realizations is that he is proud being a GIP participant. “Ang DSWD motabang sa mga tawo, busa sama ra usab nga nitabang ko sa mga tawo kay nia man ko karon diri (The DSWD helps people, and since I am here at DSWD, I am also part of those who help people),” expressed Brice.

Great opportunity

Venice Mae M. Rodriguez, 22, and a Computer Engineering student at Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology also participated in the GIP.

“Nisulod ko sa DSWD para sa experience sa akong future nga trabahu. Mau sad ni ang usa ka pamaagi nga makatabang ko sa akong mama para ma pun-an ang pambayad sa akong school fees labi na ang tuition ug miscellaneous (I entered DSWD to gain experience for my future work. This is also one way of helping my mother, who is the only one earning a living for our family provide for my school expenses particularly tuition and miscellaneous fees,” shared Venice Mae.

Venice Mae related that as a student, “I always have promissory notes during exams. There are times that my mother’s salary would be delayed and there are also times that her salary is not even enough to pay for my tuition.”

“I am grateful to DSWD for giving me this opportunity to experience the purpose of your office. Thank you also for paving the way for me to continue my education,” stated Venice.

According to Venice, her stint with DSWD has helped her develop self-confidence because she has met and served different kinds of people.

“I also learn how to manage my time because whenever I am done with my assignment I will also help others finish their tasks,” told Venice.

“This program is especially made for those in need like Pantawid beneficiaries. The Pantawid beneficiaries are chosen through our Listahanan database of identified poor that needs basic services,” said Ms. Daisy Lor, DSWD 7 GIP focal person.

She also said that GIP participants are exposed not just in the main office but some of them are assigned in DSWD 7’s satellite offices like Bohol and Siquijor to let the youths experience and appreciate community service.

“As they graduate from their degrees, they will have the opportunity to choose working in government and render public service,” mentioned Ms. Lor.

The GIP is one of the components of the Kabataan 2000 program of the government, which provides opportunity for both out-of-school and in- school youths a hands-on experience of working in various government agencies.