Dumanjug Town Receives 16M for 9 Barangays from DSWD

The Kapit Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS) granted P 16,363,900 to the 9 barangays of the Municipality of Dumanjug, Cebu.

The 9 barangays were identified through the process of the Municipal Inter-Barangay Forum Participatory Resource Allocation (MIBF-PRA) where each of the 37 barangays of Dumanjug presented its proposed sub-project identified by the community. The community would have to get votes from other barangays to be prioritized.

The MIBF-PRA is the process of Kalahi-CIDSS, one of the programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) where the community is given the chance to decide and to vote depending on the needs presented by the community.

The program aims to empower ordinary people giving them opportunities to identify and decide a solution to the community’s needs, improved access to services and and improve local governance by participating in the planning and implementation and disaster risk reduction management.

The 9 barangays will divide the community grant of P16,363,900 from World Bank through the Kalahi-CIDSS. Out of the 9 barangays only Barangay Kolabtingon proposed for a 55 Linear Meter of Footbridge and the 8 barangays (Kambanog, Kabatbatan, Doldol, Matalao, Kabalaasnan, Bullogan, Masa and Poblacion Central) proposed for concreting of access roads.