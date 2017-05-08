Your heart is breaking

Your mind is unclear

Your tired and restless and full of fear

Come to me-

even if

You say words you shouldn’t

You don’t do things you should

You doubt and try to change,

but never think you could.

Come to me-

even if

You thought an evil thought

You thought the thought again

You turned the thought to action and now your bound in sin.

Come to me-

even if

You say “But I knew better, I belong to you”

Child, I am not surprised by anything you do.

I made you in my image I fashioned you with care,

When you cried tears into your pillow, remember I was there.

I have always been and always will I be.

For even when you do those things, you still belong to me.

Even if you do these things, Oh child, don’t you see?

Even if, even if, you still can come to me.

There is a secret place I have created where you may seek my face,

this place I have for you is called “The Father’s Warm Embrace”

And when I have held you in my arms and rocked you, listening closely to your fears,

I will place you on my lap and wipe away your tears.

Then, I will smile. A smile to let you know I am pleased.

For when you hurt and when you sinned, still- you came to me.

So, do not draw back from me my child,

I am Abba Father to you, remember in my word I said -Behold,

I make all things new.

I will forgive you, heal you, restore you,

I will shower you with grace.

I will never turn my back to you, but you will see my face.

On your journey home, when I see you I will run…..

Even if, Even if, My child, even if just come.

By Darlene Eastes

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com