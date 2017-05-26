‘Extremism and Martial Law’ Forum on PTV 4 Slated May 26

The People’s Television (PTV) will hold a special forum today to discuss President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in the entire Mindanao following attack of Maute group in Marawi City on May 23.

The event, dubbed as “Extremism and Martial Law”, will have government officials as panelists led by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, former President Fidel V. Ramos, former Armed Forces of Philippines (AFP) Spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla, Lanao Governor Bombit Adiong, Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra, former Executive Secretary Eduardo Ermita, representatives from the academe and civil society such as Professor Ranjit Rye, Head, Political Science Department, UP Diliman; Ramon Casiple, political analyst; Father Rannie Aquino, Dean college of Law San Beda; Dean Butch Jamon, College of Law of De La Salle University, among others, who will provide information for Filipinos to fully understand the constitutional basis of the President’s move on declaring martial law in Mindanao.

The special forum will also clarify misinformation and allay fears of chaos by explaining the basic facts about martial law.

PTV anchors Aljo Bendijo and Kathy San Gabriel will be the moderators of the forum to be held at PIA building, 2:30 p.m. and to be aired around 8 to 9 p.m. tonight.

While on an official visit to Russia, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 216 which places the entire Mindanao region under martial law following attacks perpetrated by the Maute terror group in Marawi City in the province of Lanao del Sur.

The President cut short his official visit to Russia and returned to the country on Wednesday to personally oversee the situation in Mindanao.

“I will assure you I am not willing to allow abuses. Government is still running, the Congress is functioning, and the courts are open for citizens to seek grievance,” President Duterte said upon his arrival in Manila from his brief Moscow trip.

The Department of National Defense has also issued a memorandum directing all military units to adhere to the rule of law and exercise respect for human rights in areas where martial law is in effect. (Christopher Lloyd T. Caliwan/PNA)