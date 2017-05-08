Family Support Plays Important Role in CICL Rehabilitation

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII believes that family support is crucial in the rehabilitation of the children in conflict with the law (CICL).

“Dako gyud ang matabang sa pamilya aron ma-fully rehabilitate ang ilang anak diri sa atong center (The family is a big help in the full rehabilitation of the child in our center),” said Eppie Partosa, Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) head.

Partosa said this DSWD-run facility based in Argao, Cebu serves as temporary rehabilitation and treatment center for children below 18 years of age who are in conflict with the law through center-based structured activities.

“Strong emotional support from the family would encourage our CICL to actively participate in our daily activities which are important in the rehabilitation process of the CICL. These activities would keep their minds focused on the things they do and prevent them from thinking of leaving the center,” added Partosa.

RRCY provides programs and services that include social (group counseling sessions and therapy), home life (daily chores and personal hygiene), productivity skills training, and spiritual and formal education.

These CICLs have pending or suspended cases in court and majority of them come from the province of Cebu and some from the provinces of Bohol and Siquijor.

“Sakto nga rehabilitation ug dili rehas ang tubag aron makahatag ta nila ug paglaum ug maka-amgo sila nga gidawat gihapon sila sa katilingban (Appropriate rehabilitation and not putting them in jail is the answer in giving them hope and letting them realize that they are still accepted by the society),” Partosa underscored.

Furthermore, rehabilitation does not stop inside the center but also after they are reintegrated in their family and community.