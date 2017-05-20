Favorite Classics Go #SarapToTheBowls

Crispy pata and kare-kare are two classic favorites of Pinoys in Max’s Restaurant when dining with friends and family. They are staples in all occasions, big and small. But here in Max’s, we believe that you can still enjoy these food anytime, every day, even when you’re going solo!

Introducing the all-new Max’s crispy pata rice bowl and kare-kare rice bowl – all single-served for individual cravings, giving you a taste of home, at a truly affordaBOWL price!

For only P199, with a free ice-cold Pepsi drink, one can enjoy a rice bowl of golden brown slices of fried boneless crispy pata and fried banana, garnished with light golden brown fried garlic bits and chopped spring onions.

Or if you want a Pinoy-style stew, you can order a kare-kare rice bowl — plain rice topped with big chunks of beef, oxtripe, native pechay and string beans, and served with thick peanut sauce, ground peanut, spring onion and Max’s bagoong alamang.

Whatever you want, whoever you’re with, we’ve got you covered here in Max’s Restaurant with our new #SarapToTheBowls dishes.

Max’s crispy pata and kare-kare rice bowls are available at all Max’s Restaurants nationwide, and valid for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

