Foreign Domestic Workers in Singapore to be Better Protected Under New Rule

Singapore’s Foreign Domestic Workers (FDWs) will be better insured under a new rule which takes effect from Oct. 1, 2017, said Ministry of Manpower on Sunday in a news release.

The ministry said it will be making changes to the Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) requirements so that FDWs will be adequately compensated should they become permanently disabled or passes away during their employment in Singapore.

In addition, the minimum sum assured will be revised from 40,000 Singapore dollars (USD 28,476) to 60,000 Singapore dollars (USD 42,714).

Under the revision, all FDWs will receive the same protection throughout their employment in Singapore.

Currently, different insurers provide different coverage for PAI, with some insurers taking a narrower definition of accidents and imposing more exclusions.

Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan noted that the changes will help employers better protect their maids at a slight increase in premiums, and give maids greater peace of mind.

“We trust that these changes will further facilitate a harmonious working relationship between employers and their foreign domestic workers,” he said. (Xinhua)