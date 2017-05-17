Gilas Waxes Hot in Q2 to Maul Thailand

Gilas pulled off a second quarter domination to maul Thailand, 108-53, in their SEABA Men’s Championship tie at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Gilas outscored Thailand, 33-12, in the second quarter to break out of a close first quarter and pull away for good.

Japeth Aguilar went for a perfect 10-for-10 shooting for 23 points with five rebounds and two blocks for Gilas, which tied idle Indonesia for first place at 4-0.

Teerawat Chanthachon fired 16 points for Thailand in a game where Wutipong Dasom, who exploded for 40 points on Tuesday against Myanmar, was limited to only two points and Chitchai Ananti, who was almost consistent four games in, went scoreless. (Ivan Saldajeno/PNA)