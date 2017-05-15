Image Source: pba.inquirer.net Image Source: pba.inquirer.net

Gilas Whips Malaysia for 3-0 SEABA Start

Date Posted: May 15, 2017 | By PNA

For the first time in the SEABA Men’s Championship, Gilas trailed in a game.

Still, there was no stopping the Philippine team from going 3-0 in the tournament.

Gilas clobbered Malaysia, 106-51, in the main event of Day 3 of the SEABA tourney at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday night.

Malaysia got a breakthrough of sorts as Teo Kok Hou found an opening for the game’s first basket, the first time Gilas gave its opponent the lead.

But it was all Gilas from thereon as defense paved the way for the team to join Indonesia at the top of the standings.

Andray Blatche and Troy Rosario each chipped in 13 markers for Gilas, which will take the Monday off before swinging back to action against Thailand on Tuesday night.

Heng Yee Tong led Malaysia, which dropped to 0-3, with 12 points and two assists. (Ivan Saldajeno/PNA)

