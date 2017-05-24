Hawksford Rebrands Globally as it Expands its Offering in Asia

Following the significant expansion of its services in Asia, Hawksford is launching a refreshed brand, which will better convey its offering to its global client base.

With clients in 115 countries, the international corporate, private client and funds business has created a fresh, universal image, which will help it to deliver on its global growth ambitions.

“As an international business, we recognise the need for a universal brand which is synonymous with Hawksford’s purpose and vision, to always look to the future, embrace change, and constantly deliver efficient and valuable solutions that enable our clients to make the most of every opportunity available to them. It’s not just a brand refresh — internally we have refreshed our way of thinking and working, consistently refining, so that we can continue to deliver robust structures and excellent service standards to new and existing clients,” said group chief executive, Michel van Leeuwen.

Hawksford recently secured a trust licence in Singapore, and is now able to meet the needs of private and corporate clients seeking high quality, regulated trust services in one of Asia’s premier financial centres.

“One of our key business objectives is to grow the business — both organically and through acquisitions — and expand our international footprint in strategic markets. We have taken the time to listen to and understand our clients’ requirements and ambitions and have aligned our offers to be both responsive and also to anticipate their needs,” added Mr van Leeuwen.

As part of the rebrand, Hawksford has fully upgraded its digital platforms, including its free-to-access business information portals GuideMeSingapore and GuideMeHongKong. These websites have been restructured and redesigned to make it simpler for entrepreneurs, SMEs and businesses to search for relevant and up-to-date guides and information about starting and running a business in Singapore or Hong Kong.

About Hawksford Group

Twitter: @HawksfordGroup

Chye Fong Yee

Fongyee.chye@hawksford.sg

+65 62227445