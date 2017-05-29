Image Source: teflreflections - WordPress.com Image Source: teflreflections - WordPress.com

I Wish

Date Posted: May 29, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

I wish you the courage to be warm when the world would prefer that you be cool.
I wish you success sufficient to your needs;
I wish you failure to temper that success.
I wish you joy in all your days;
I wish you sadness so that you may better measure joy.
I wish you gladness to overbalance your grief.
I wish you humor and a twinkle in your eye.
I wish you glory and the strength to bear its burdens.
I wish you sunshine on your path and health to carry you on your journey.
I wish you peace — in the world in which you live and in the smallest corner of you heart where truth is kept.
I wish you faith — to help define your living and your life.
More I cannot wish you — except perhaps love — to make all the rest worthwhile.

-Robert A. Ward

 

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com

