I wish you the courage to be warm when the world would prefer that you be cool.

I wish you success sufficient to your needs;

I wish you failure to temper that success.

I wish you joy in all your days;

I wish you sadness so that you may better measure joy.

I wish you gladness to overbalance your grief.

I wish you humor and a twinkle in your eye.

I wish you glory and the strength to bear its burdens.

I wish you sunshine on your path and health to carry you on your journey.

I wish you peace — in the world in which you live and in the smallest corner of you heart where truth is kept.

I wish you faith — to help define your living and your life.

More I cannot wish you — except perhaps love — to make all the rest worthwhile.

-Robert A. Ward

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com