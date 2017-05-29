Job Opportunities in Cebu Grow by 22%

The demand for employees in Cebu increased by 22% in 2017 compared to the same period last year according to career website, Mynimo.com.

The report was based on the unique number of employers hiring in Cebu from January to April 2017.

They also identified the top 5 in demand professionals in Cebu, with Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) professionals remaining on the top spot. They noted an immediate labor shortage for professionals willing to work in this industry. The second spot belonged to professionals in the IT industry. Sales & marketing professionals was third on the list, while accounting professionals got the fourth spot. The fifth most in demand professionals are engineers.

In Cebu, 60% of job vacancies are from companies located in Cebu City, followed by employers in Mandaue City comprising 24% and establishments in Lapu-Lapu City amounting to 10%.

The career website also identified a labor surplus for certain professions in the province.

According to Mynimo.com, the top surplus is with hotel & restaurant management graduates and professionals. There are considerably more of them than there are employers. This is also the case for production workers which comes second, while administrative professionals is third highest on the surplus list.

Professionals that are part of the labor surplus may find it more challenging to obtain employment in Cebu.