Just as the stars in the night sky..,

just as the calm after the storm.

Somewhere in this chaotic mess called life,

we finally feel the calm and see the stars,

the light shines through..,

and what is left?

Just the peace and the happiness..,

in the heart and in the soul,

like the stars and like the calm..

Just as it should be…

by Nina Blaise-Marie

