K to 12 Plus or Dualized Training to Continue in Three Pilot Schools

The German-patterned Kto12 plus project is set to continue with the positive developments seen on their pioneer students.

Norbert Weiss, program manager from AFOS Foundation, said in a press conference recently that the foundation will continue its support in the three pilot schools of the Kto12 plus program.

“For now we are not thinking if expanding it yet to other schools but focused on these pilot areas. Maybe soon we will expand after seeing a lot of good effects among the students,” Wies said.

The Kto12 Plus or the dualized training system were enforced in two public schools, namely Barrio Luz National High School, Zapatera National High School and a private school, Banilad Center for Professional Development .

The program was implemented in 2015, a year before the actual implementation in the Philippines through the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the business community in Cebu City.

CCCI Executive Director May Elizabeth Ybanez said the system is dualized just like the Department of Education (DepEd) curriculum but there are more hours spent in the industries.

There are five Technical andVocational Education and Training (TVET) Clusters; the Information and Communication Technology or Business Processing, food production, tourism, construction and manufacturing of different sorts.

“The basic elements of a successful training program in the industry involve academic dual linkages, plus the immersion in the different industries, plus the training in the TechVoc Institutes and the other player such as the DepEd and TESDA.” Ybanez said.

Lito Maderazo, former CCCI president, said the program is an example of industry guided curriculum.

This means that schools offer subjects that are more responsive to the needs of the industries.

The pioneer graduates of the Kto12 Plus projects total to 93 from the three schools. (fcc/drd/PIT intern/PIA7-Cebu)