Collateral damage is inevitable whenever we entertain the idea of introducing projects of gargantuan proportions.

By any yardstick, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is no ordinary project. Apart from entailing billions of pesos to make the project a reality, century-old trees have to be sacrificed and consigned into the dustbin of history.

BRT represents the facade of modernization and advancement. Folks, let us expect for more changes as we traverse full speed ahead.

Blogsite