Kobe Paras Set to Return to Philippines After Leaving Creighton

Middlebrooks Academy confirmed reports on Sunday that Kobe Paras has indeed left Creighton University’s basketball team.

“After careful thought and consideration, Kobe Paras has requested and was granted a release from Creighton University last week,” Middlebrooks said in a statement on Tuesday (Philippine time).

Paras first tweeted on Sunday (Philippine time) that he already left the Bluejays, but Middlebrooks clarified, “Kobe is working on completing his semester at Creighton.”

Middlebrooks also said that aside from attending to his academic responsibilities, Paras this month “will be evaluating new collegiate opportunities. He will also be spending some time in Manila with family and friends; and then onward to Toronto, Canada for an international event.”

Despite being touted internationally for his wares in FIBA youth competitions, Paras played sparingly for Creighton last season, only making 15 appearances and averaging only 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in a little less than five minutes of average play. (ISS/PNA)