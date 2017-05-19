KonsultaMD Collaborates with New Partners to Provide Better Medical Service to Globe Customers

KonsultaMD, a 24/7 health hotline service that provides access to licensed and professional doctors to provide immediate medical attention to Filipinos, recently partnered with MedGrocer, FamilyDOC, Healthway Medical, and Lifeline with these benefits:

By calling 79880 (mobile) or (02) 798 8000 (landline), callers can speak to a licensed Filipino doctor regarding their health concerns. Inquiries about health-related issues include, but is not limited to, maternity, pediatrics and primary conditions like fever, rashes, and allergies, to name a few. Callers may also inquire about matters pertaining to health coaching, nutrition counselling, permissible medication, and even laboratory results.

To be able to connect with the hotline service, customers need to apply for a subscription, which can be done by visiting any Globe store nationwide, calling the KonsultaMD hotline at 79880 (mobile) or (02) 798 8000, or by signing up at their website. Currently, only Globe customers can subscribe to KonsultaMD but this service will be opened to other operators soon.