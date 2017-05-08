Mahindra Turns Back Blackwater

A newly-retooled Mahindra squad showed its newfound might on Blackwater with a 96-87 win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday night.

The Floodbusters whooped the Elite in the fourth quarter, outscoring them, 28-17, to steal the win.

Reden Celda led Mahindra with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Keith Wright chipped in 16 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, and three blocks.

Glenn Khobuntin and Eric Camson, the players the team got from NLEX in a trade for Alex Mallari, tallied 15 and nine markers respectively.

Greg Smith dropped 29 points, 25 rebounds, six assists, and one block for Blackwater. (Ivan Saldajeno/PNA)