Manulife Announces Global Partnership with World Heart Federation

Manulife has announced the commencement of a new global partnership with the World Heart Federation (WHF) to bolster awareness of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and to increase CVD prevention efforts.

CVD is the leading cause of death around the world, with 17.5 million people dying from CVD, such as heart attack and stroke, in 2015 alone. Many premature deaths from CVD are preventable through lifestyle changes – like diet, exercise and nicotine use – and this new partnership will seek to raise awareness of these avenues to better heart health.

“Manulife sets out to help people achieve their dreams and aspirations. A healthy life is crucial in being able to reach those goals – which is why we believe Manulife has a substantial part to play in promoting good health and active living around the world,” said Roy Gori, President and CEO of Manulife Asia.

Through the course of the partnership, WHF and Manulife will work closely to make a meaningful impact on the health of both customers and communities.

Roy Gori said that the partnership had particular significance to Manulife staff and agents in Asia, with more than three quarters of CVD deaths occurring in low or middle-income nations.

“A lot of communities in Asia are struggling to combat heart attack and stroke within their health systems. More than almost anywhere else, it is vital that we communicate the importance of prevention and lifestyle change here in Asia,” Roy said.

“Like the WHF, Manulife has a vast and vibrant footprint in the region, and we believe we can leverage the good work of the WHF to drive up healthy heart awareness.”

“Our partnership with Manulife will help us continue to build the World Heart Day campaign and generate new awareness of cardiovascular disease,” said Vash Mungal-Singh, Interim CEO, World Heart Federation.

“Most of all, the partnership will aid in giving individuals the information and motivation they need to live longer, healthier lives.”

Manulife will be undertaking a range of activities throughout 2017 to promote a heart-healthy lifestyle throughout its markets, with a goal of tangibly improving the health of its customers, employees and communities.

This partnership is the latest outcome in Manulife’s ongoing commitment to promoting happy, healthy living. It follows the launch of Vitality in North America, ManulifeMOVE in parts of Asia and a series of marathon sponsorships around the world.