Microsoft Unveils New Laptop with New Operating System

Microsoft Corporation unveiled Tuesday a new hardware personal computer (PC) model together with a new software operating system slightly different from its previous Windows version.

The new PC, known as Surface Laptop, continues efforts by the technology giant, once prided itself on being the biggest software publisher, to engage the market, both on the hardware and software fronts.

The company headquartered in Redmond, Washington state, in northwestern U.S., claimed at an event in New York City that the new PC is thinner, lighter and faster, with better battery life, display quality, storage and portability, and is available for pre-order starting Tuesday.

At 2.76 pounds, or 1.25 kilograms, and 14.47 millimeters at its thickest point, the laptop comes with a 13.5-inch display and a latest-generation central processing unit (CPU) from Intel Corporation.

The configuration, Microsoft said, is what college students have been asking for.

The pre-installed new operating system, known as Windows 10 S, is a specific configuration of Windows 10 Pro that offers a familiar experience that’s streamlined for security and performance. However, Microsoft said, the new system exclusively runs applications, or apps, from the online Windows Store and uses Microsoft Edge as its default web browser.

Saying it was inspired by students and teachers and is “the best Windows ever for schools,” the company argued that Windows 10 S “is ideal for people who have everything they need in the Windows Store and prefer the peace of mind that comes with removing the risk of downloading apps from other places.” (Xinhua)