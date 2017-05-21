Monde Nissin to Make Favorite Dishes Healthier at Summit of Flavors @ IFEX KITCHEN

Philippine food industry giant Monde Nissin Corporation is bringing a healthier and tastier twist to international delicacies in its participation at the Summit of Flavors @ IFEX KITCHEN, a special event featuring cooking demonstrations by local and international celebrity chefs at the IFEX Philippines event slated on May 19-21 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila and the Philippine Trade Training Center in Pasay City.

On May 21, Monde Nissin will feature Quorn™, a range of meat-free protein products that makes just about any type of food healthier without compromising its taste. Quorn™’s main ingredient is Mycroprotein™, a naturally healthy protein from nutritious fungus that is meat-free and non-GMO. It is low in saturated fat and calories, high in protein and fiber, and has zero cholesterol.

Quorn™ made healthier Monde Nissin’s array of delicacies like the Mushroom Stroganoff, a rich and creamy vegetarian version of the Russian specialty made with mushrooms and Quorn™ Chunks. It is great for either rice or pasta, and is perfect for the whole family.

The company will also prepare Quorn™ Greek Style Salad, a healthy and low fat salad recipe with fresh herbs, olives, and avocado served with a vinaigrette dressing, and Chili con Quorn™, a delicious Mexican meat sauce that combines Quorn™ Grounds, beans, and a rich, spicy tomato sauce.

Monde Nissin will also revamp the classic Filipino curry dish with Quorn™ Chunks simmered in an aromatic curry sauce and thickened with coconut cream.

Preparing this mouthwatering dishes at the Monde Nissin booth will be Chef Heart Alikpala, Research and Development Chef at the company.

Also showcasing their products at the event are Magic Melt Foods Inc., Nutri-Asia Inc., and GEMS Inc. CCI France-Philippines will also be presenting some products and its own chef from the Society Lounge and Tauro Pintxos Wine Bar & Grill.

The IFEX KITCHEN is located at The MarketPlace at the main hall of the Philippine Trade Training Center.