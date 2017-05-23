Paglaum Applicants Told: Have ‘Correct Attitude’, Be Considerate

Cebu Vice Gov Agnes Magpale is asking student-applicants of the Paglaum Scholarship Program for persistence and understanding after her office received disapproving remarks in the midst of the admission process on Friday at Vice Governor’s office.

Speaking before the candidates, Magpale said she tried to reach out to those applicants who failed to appear in the first, second, and third scheduled interviews, by giving them calls and sending them text messages. Those who did not appear on these schedules, she said, were advised to set another date.

The vice governor added that her staff sent calls and messages to applicants who did not show up for interview. She said that instead of getting answers, they receive ‘unfavorable’ responses.

“Ang ako lang hangyo sa mga aplikante is understanding and correct attitude,” said Magpale.

Paglaum has eight staff who deal with more than 987 applicants of the educational grant, that was granted P10 million fund this year by Governor Hilario P. Davide III.

Magpale, principal author of the tertiary scholarship ordinance, said her office needs to get feedback from those who failed to come so they could offer the slots to others.

Of the 987 expected applicants, 124 failed to come to the interview, prompting her office to contact them.

“But they (Staff) get responses like ‘Pag-sure oi !’, ‘Why call in the night’ and some don’t respond to their text messages,” said Magpale. She added that there are some who threaten to file charges against her and Davide at the Ombudsman if they refuse to interview parents, who came in lieu of the student-applicants.

Moreover, Magpale said that they learned that some Commission on Higher Education (Ched) scholars are transferring to Paglaum because of the benefits. Ched scholars receive P12,000 at the end of school year, while Paglaum scholars get free tuition fee in addition to P1,500 monthly allowance.

Vice Gov said she wants to discourage this practice of having more than one grant as the province wants to focus its aid to indigent Cebuanos who are yet to avail free scholarship benefits. (OCP)