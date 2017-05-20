Payoneer Forum Cebu for SMEs & BPOs Planned for May

Some 300 small and medium entrepreneurs and business processing outsourcing (BPO) professionals in Cebu that are interested in exploring global opportunities are expected at the Payoneer Forum Cebu on May 27, 2017.

Fresh from the recent Philippine Impact Sourcing Conference (Piscon) in Davao earlier this April, the global cross-border payments company Payoneer will be in Cebu to host a Payoneer Forum – one of 40 forums that the company hosts in over 30 cities worldwide every year.

A free event, Payoneer Forum Cebu will bring together freelance professionals, online sellers, tech entrepreneurs and SME operators who want to go global. Through this event, Payoneer will continue to empower small and medium sized businesses and enterprises to enter the global market, by sharing with them the many global opportunities for going online. In addition, they will explain how they can easily receive cross border payments – transactions in which they transfer or receive money to or from an individual or company operating in a different country – to help them power their businesses internationally.

Speakers at the event include performance 360 Solutions Founder & CEO Michael Cubos, Purple Click Philippines CEO & President Piccina Alvarez, Kinder Fluff CEO Yasi Herbich, Freelancer Jason Dulay, and Payoneer Philippines Country Manager Miguel Warren.

“The Philippines is one of the top 5 online outsourcing countries globally” said Miguel Warren, Philippines Country Manager, Payoneer. “We see many opportunities to work with cross border service providers, freelancers and start-up entrepreneurs, and to help them grow their business internationally.”

Cebu’s Information Technology-Business Process Outsourcing (IT-BPO) industry saw 15 to 18 percent expansion in 2016. The biggest urban center and a major educational center south of Manila, Cebu produces an ample supply of talent for BPOs.

The large population with a growing BPO sector that pays well, Cebu is a haven for SMEs. Long before 2017, Cebu had already close to 3,000 SMEs with an estimation of Php 5.5 billion, sales of Php 12 billion, and total employment of about 180,000 workers.

Payoneer recently opened its country office in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The local team is focused on growing the company’s presence in the Philippines. The global company also called on small BPOs and emerging companies that utilize other online payment methods to take part in the forum to learn how to make the most out of cross-border transactions.

“Small BPOs and SEO agencies in the Philippines have long used other options to receive funds from international clients. Payoneer can help them receive more pesos through lower fees and higher foreign exchange rates, whilst offering additional ways to receive cross-border payments,” said Warren.

To participate in Payoneer’s forum on cross-border payments, feel free to register online.