PHA, Partners Launch Fit Filipino Movement to Fight Obesity

The Philippine Heart Association (PHA) together with partners launched on Tuesday the “Fit Filipino Movement” targeting to lose one million pounds to fight obesity.

The launching of FitFil was led by PHA and premier wellness and lifestyle coaches Jim and Tony Saret at the Shangri-la Hotel in Mandaluyong City.

This was highlighted by gathering the commitment and participation of partners to work towards losing pounds towards attaining the goal of fit and healthier Filipinos by 2020.

Among the health organizations and advocates who declared their pledges in achieving success in losing pounds were the Philippine Dental Association, Philippine Medical Association, Philippine Academy of Family Physicians, Diabetes Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Nephrology Society, Philippine Society of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism and Philippine Nurses Association,

Other social institutions which joined the cause were the Philippine National Police, Food and Nutrition Research Institute, Paranaque Local Government and many others.

The movement serving as “National Weight Loss Challenge” was marked also by signing of the groups as their target goal to achieve as their “donation.”

PHA for its part committed to donate at least 2,500 lbs.

At the end of the launching, the attendees shared their respective “donations” through the loss of pounds that their members will be working on for a six-month period.

According to PHA president Dr. Raul Lapitan, prevention is still the best step to be in tip-top shape.

“Supporting this (Fit Fil Movement or the challenge) also follows PHA’s 52100 Health Lifestyle (which stands for five daily servings of fruits and vegetables, two hours of screen time, one hour of exercise daily, zero sugary sweets, and zero smoking,” said Dr. Lapitan.

PMA president said that obesity needs to be addressed and proper nutrition and fitness can help a lot in reversing this unhealthy condition.

“We encourage everyone to join the Fit Filipino Movement,” said PMA president Dr. Irineo Bernardo.

According to FNRI director Mario V. Capanzana, three in 10 Filipinos are overweight or obese.

“Of these three, one overweight can be found in the National Capital Region,” said director Capanzana.

Obesity is one of the risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

The rest are hypertension, high sugar and cholesterol levels, smoking and stress.

During the launching, Toni and Jim Saret said they want every Filipino to gain the perspective that getting fit and healthy can be easy and fun.

Interested individuals and groups may register from June 5 until December 5, 2017 at www.fitfil.ph.

Participants can also visit selected Robinson’s Supermarket every Saturday to register and submit their official weight.

After their final weigh-in, participants can avail of a reward if they achieve their wellness goal. (PNA)