PHP50-B Metro Cebu Expressway to Start Next Year

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will start the construction of the PHP50-billion Metro Cebu Expressway next year, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said Wednesday.

Villar said the 74-kilometer expressway would link Danao City in the north to Carcar City in the south.

The expressway will reduce travel time from Danao City to Carcar City to only one hour, Villar said.

The whole length of the island of Cebu, from Daanbantayan town in the north to Santander town in the south, is linked by the existing national highway.

The national highway consists of only two lanes, but some portions from Danao to Carcar have been widened to four lanes.

Heavy traffic have also been reported on some congested portions of the national highway such as on Consolacion town and Mandaue City in the north and in the cities of Talisay and Carcar and the town of Minglanilla in the south.

Villar said the Metro Cebu Expressway would be the biggest ever infrastructure project in the history of Cebu.

He said the project would be implemented in three phases and expected to be completed in 2022. (EB/PNA)