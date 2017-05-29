Red Cross Steps Up Relief Efforts for Displaced Marawi Residents

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Sunday said that it has stepped up its relief efforts for the people who have been displaced by the recent armed clashes in Marawi City.

PRC said that it has provided hot meals and clean water, as well as other humanitarian aid such as psychosocial support, first aid, blood supply, and tracing services.

A total of eight evacuation centers in Lanao Del Norte and Iligan City are currently occupied by more than 2,000 families from Marawi City.

“During this time of crisis, our Red Cross staff and volunteers on the ground never waver in their humanitarian mission to deliver aid and assistance to affected families and individuals. PRC volunteers from day one set up welfare desks for Marawi folks displaced in evacuation centers and along the highways. We have provided first aid, psychosocial support, and restoring family links services, distributed safe and clean water and hot meals. We are one in helping the most vulnerable, banking on our fundamental principle of humanity,” said PRC Chairman Richard Gordon.

Gordon added that seven welfare desks were set up in Iligan School of Fisheries, Maria Cristina Barangay Hall, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, Baloi Gym, Adventist Medical Center, Saguiaran Evacuation Center, and Kinasanghan Hi-Way-2.

Some 700 individuals were given hot meals, 394 individuals were provided with pyschosocial support, and 16 individuals received restoring family links services by the PRC.

To ensure health and safety, PRC assisted 17 individuals suffering from high blood pressure and asthma. Five individuals were also provided with first aid in MSU-IIT and Buru-un School of Fisheries.

To augment blood supply, PRC Blood Services has provided blood units to injured individuals in Adventist Hospital. PRC-Cagayan de Oro Chapter also sent blood units to Iligan City.

PRC has also distributed 1,800 liters of water in evacuation centers. Some 1,000 families from Balo-i evacuation center and Lanao del Norte were provided with a water bladder with 5,000 liters of water, while 1,900 families were provided with a water bladder with 10,000 liters of water.

With the help of nearby PRC local chapters’ health and assessment teams, PRC-Gingoog City Chapter mobilized one ambulance team and gave away medicines for first aid, dressing kits, and anti-tetanus vaccines as needed.

As part of its mission to protect and respect International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the PRC continues to remind people about the significant role of IHL in society and its continuous campaign to respect and protect all civilians.

“This is not the time to blame and to divide. We are all Filipinos. We are one people—one Philippines,” said Gordon.(Leilani S. Junio/PNA)#DefendRepublic