Rico’s Lechon Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2017 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Rico’s Lechon was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award the fourth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 22 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards for fifteen years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala banquet at the Hilton Hotel in Tokyo, Japan on 2 June.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. RICO’S LECHON won silver for its campaign “#DaBestGyud Experience”.

Rico’s Lechon Marketing Head Jeff Walther Oyas shares, “ #DaBestGyud Experience shares the common Cebuano culture and tradition of providing the best hospitality experience to our family, friends and guests. With this we adopted a holistic campaign as a tribute to the culture we Cebuano’s are known for. Highlighting the authentic local values, we have been continuously featured in print, radio, TV, and online media outfits here and abroad.”

Melanie Dionson-Oyas, General Manager for Restaurant Operations confirms, “ #DaBestGyud is more than a campaign to us. It is a movement where we have motivated and encouraged each one of our employees and staff to perform their best in whatever task they might be assign to. Thus, this campaign is more than media relations. Its success is in the consistency of the Rico’s Lechon brand to translate and implement these identified values in food preparation, customer service, and restaurant management.”

Susan Claire Dionson-Gabuya, General Manager of Rico’s Lechon disclosed her excitement upon receiving the news.

“This is a great news for Cebu, and the Philippines in general. For a local brand like Rico’s Lechon, to be acknowledged in Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is a feat for all Cebuanos, and the entire Filipino nation,” quips GM Dionson-Gabuya.

GM Dionson-Gabuya adds, “We intend to continue to improve the #DaBestGyud experience Rico’s Lechon is known for. Since we formalized our campaign in being true to the Cebuano culture, we have recorded increased in sales.”

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 50 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April 2017.

“We are very pleased that this program continues to grow in entries and prestige,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “The judges were very impressed with the stories of achievement submitted by organizations throughout the region. We extend our warmest congratulations to all of this year’s Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners.”

Among the other prominent Philippine brands who won in the 2017 Asia-Pacific Awards side-by-side Rico’s Lechon were ABS-CBN, Meralco, SM, Resorts World Manila, and Ayala Land

For the “Innovation in Media Relations” category, Rico’s Lechon’s “#DaBestGyud Experience” is at par with PT Prerokimia Gresik (Indonesia), and Air India (India). Gold awardees on this category includes entries from Korea Highway Corporation (and KT Sungnam’s entry, both from South Korea. Bronze awards were given to the entries of Strategic Public Relations Group (Hong Kong, China) and Telkomtelstra (Indonesia).

Winners will be in Tokyo,Japan on June 2 ,2017.

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com