Robot Dog is a Girl’s Best Friend- “A.R.C.H.I.E.” in Cinemas June 7

Known for the iconic classic blockbuster “Back to the Future” franchise, Michael J. Fox is back in the modern-day comedy adventure movie “A.R.C.H.I.E. (Artificial Robotronic Canine Hyper-Intelligence

Experiment).”

Directed by Robin Dunne and inspired by classic endearing movies such as “Iron Giant,” “Short Circuit” and “Air Bud,” “Archie” is an enchanting tale about a young girl named Isabel (Sarah Desjardins) who makes friends with a robotic dog that possesses many special abilities. Archie is initially owned and created by world-renowned roboticist Brooke Benton (Katharine Isabelle) to help those in need. Though he looks like a normal dog, he is anything but. He can talk. He can run at blinding speed. He’s got super strength and x-ray vision. On the news of her research program being shut down by the military, Brooke helps Archie escape in the hopes of finding a family to care for him.

As Isabel and Archie’s paths connect, they find a bond and become fast friends helping out and relying on each other for company. Things are going well for both Isabel and Archie until a con artist named Hugh (Fred Ewanuick) tries to steal Archie for his own evil plans.

“Archie” explores the universal themes on the power of friendship, the importance of being true to one’s self, and what it means to belong. This humorous yet heartfelt story also explores themes of putting aside one’s own ambitions to do the right thing.

“Archie” opens June 7 in cinemas from CrystalSky Multimedia.