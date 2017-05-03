Share Your Music

God gave us each our own music

and the world to be our stage

but most of us are living

with our music still unplayed

This gift that we are given

is ours to use if we dare

it is our greatest tool

to show how much we care

“Martin” shared his music

gave us all a dream

his message was very simple

“Let Freedom Ring”

“John” stood up and played his music

the song he shared was true

“Don’t ask your country to make things right

ask instead what YOU can do”

A diminutive committed lady

so fragile and so weak

“Teresa” touched every nation

each time that she would speak

A simple comic and actor

he shared his special song

“Bob” lifted up our spirits

from World War II to Vietnam

One song was sung so long ago

that’s been shared throughout the years

a “Carpenter” gave his music

that will save all those who hear

Your music has the power

our futures in our hands

never doubt that words can change the world

it’s the only thing that ever has

-Jim Serviolo

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com