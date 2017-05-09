Shop at Power Mac Center,Get a Chance to Win a Trip to Paradise!

Doesn’t this heat make you wanna just pack your bags and go to the beach? You could be lying on your mat right now, sipping ice cold piña colada, and then splashing in the water to your heart’s content. What if we say you can take that trip for free? This summer, premier Apple reseller Power Mac Center is giving you a chance to win a trip for 4 to the white sand paradise of Boracay!

Simply shop any of the participating products from JBL, Catalyst, Zerotech, Olloclip, Otterbox, and Energea at any Power Mac Center store to earn raffle entries. The winner will get to fly with three friends to and from Boracay, party, and chill in a secluded resort, complete with a deluxe room accommodation for 3 days and 2 nights.

“This contest kicked off Power Mac Center’s Beach Vibe 2017 campaign, which invites everyone to rediscover their passion for exploring ─ from the urban jungle to white sand beaches and deep sea waters. We want you to just go ahead and have unlimited fun under the sun because we’ve got you covered with waterproof products and accessories from some of the best brands in the market worldwide,” said Marketing Director Joey Alvarez.

Participating products include cases for iOS devices and Apple Watch, floating lanyards, portable chargers, power hubs, lightning cables, Bluetooth speakers, clip lenses, and pocket drones. Each item has a corresponding number of electronic raffle entries. The more entries you have, the more chances of winning.

Also part of Beach Vibe 2017 was the exclusive Power Mac Center yacht party over Laboracay weekend. In partnership with TV100, the Apple partner hosted about 200 partygoers and brand ambassadors for an afternoon of music and drinks aboard a yacht that sailed around the island.

Spotted in the summer revelry last April 29 were Robi Domingo, Carla Humphries, Alex Diaz, and vloggers Wil Dasovich and Daniel Marsh. Excitement grew when Power Mac Center gave away an iPad Air 2 and other premium accessories to lucky attendees.

“There’s more to expect from Power Mac Center as the summer season continues. We want to bring the party to our current and future loyal customers with our newest campaign,” said Alvarez.

The Beach Vibe promo runs from April 17 to May 21, 2017 only. For full contest mechanics, check out Power Mac Center on Facebook or visit any of its branches. The winner will be announced on May 24, 2017 online and in stores.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to the nearest Power Mac Center store and snag a chance to that awesome beach getaway!