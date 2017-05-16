SM Prime Expands in Mindanao with SM CDO Downtown Premier

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), one of the leading integrated property companies in Southeast Asia, opens its newest mall, the SM CDO Downtown Premier, on May 12, 2017. The new mall will add almost 178,000 square meters (sqm) of gross floor area (GFA) to the total retail footprint.

“SM Prime is one with the government in creating more opportunities that highlight the economic growth potential of Mindanao. The opening of SM CDO Downtown Premier, which is at the gateway of Northern Mindanao, is our second SM mall in Cagayan de Oro, and fifth in Mindanao which reflects our commitment and confidence to this part of the country,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

SM CDO Downtown Premier, which is 87% leased awarded, will raise the malling experience in Cagayan de Oro as it will offer top amenities that Kagay-anons can enjoy. These include Cyberzone, SM Food Hall, SM Bowling Center, 5-level carpark building, 4 digital theaters, 2 Director’s Club, 1 Large Format Cinema, an 800-seater Sky Hall just like in SM Aura Premier in Taguig City and an al fresco dining and entertainment Sky Garden just like in SM North EDSA in Quezon City. The mall will also feature more popular stores such as Ace Hardware, BDO, Chinabank, Forever 21, Miniso, Our Home, Pet Express, SM Appliance, Sports Central, Surplus Shop, Toy Kingdom, Uniqlo and Watsons.

To top it all, SM CDO Downtown Premier complex will also have an eight-level office building that will cater to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies.

Set to be Cagayan de Oro’s premier shopping address, SM CDO Downtown Premier is located at the bustling central business district of the city and easily accessible to the financial, commercial, residential and learning institutions.

Beyond the Lifestyle

SM Prime continues to give primary importance to sustainability and in integrating disaster resilience into its properties. As such, SM CDO Downtown Premier mall will have a water catchment beneath, which will be able to hold 13,650 cubic meters of rainwater to help lessen the flooding in the area.

SM Prime is scheduled to open four more malls in the Philippines namely SM Cherry Antipolo in Rizal, SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown in Cagayan, SM City Puerto Princesa in Palawan and SM Center Lemery in Batangas this year. By the end of 2017, SM Prime will have 65 malls in the Philippines – 22 of which are in Metro Manila, 33 in Luzon outside of Metro Manila, five in the Visayas and five in Mindanao – and seven malls in China with an estimated combined GFA of 9.3 million sqm.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities that enrich the quality of life of millions.