Soldier Dies, 10 Wounded in Clash with Abu Sayyaf Bandits in Sulu

A soldier was killed while 10 others were wounded in a clash with the Abu Sayyaf bandits early Thursday in Sulu province, officials said.

Capt. Jo-ann Petingaly, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) spokesperson, said the clash occurred at around 5:25 a.m. in Barangay Buhanginan, Patikul, Sulu.

Petinglay said the soldiers were on focused military operation when fired upon by the Abu Sayyaf bandits, which triggered the firefight.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana Jr., Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the troops launched the operation following information that a group of bandits tagging along some captives were sighted in the area.

The Abu Sayyaf bandits are still holding captives 27 people, mostly foreigners, in the hinterlands of Sulu.

The wounded soldiers were taken to a military hospital in Jolo, Sulu.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to destroy the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) within six months. The deadline will lapse on June 30.

About 80 Abu Sayyaf bandits have been killed since the offensive against them started in January in the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. (TPGJR/Darwin Wally T. Wee/PNA)