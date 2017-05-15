Teachers for Growth

Even teachers do not stop learning.

Around 140 public high school teachers from the Department of Education (DepEd) San Remigio, Cebu underwent a three-day Teachers Program facilitated by Kool Adventure Camp (KAC) consecutively from April 17 to 27. These teachers were divided into three batches spread in three program schedules. The program aims to help the participants understand a growth mindset and the essence of Playing To Win, identify strengths and areas for improvements to create a growth action plan that is significant to their roles as teachers.

“As DepEd’s training and development partner, KAC’s role is not to be the subject expert but to introduce and journey together with them in having an upgraded mindset and heartset that bring out their integrated expertise as educators through Adventure Education,” shared Richard de los Reyes, KAC Facilitator and Coordinator for DepEd, San Remigio, Cebu.