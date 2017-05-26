Teng Scores Highlight Reel Game-Winner as Flying V Shocks Cignal

Jeron Teng won it for debuting Flying V in style.

Teng hit a tough fall-away with 4.3 seconds as the Thunder fought back from a late eight-point deficit to defeat the Cignal Hawkeyes, 86-84, in the nightcap of Day 1 of the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Thursday.

The top pick of last year’s draft spun his way through the basket and had enough upper body strength to score the shot in spite of the bump to put Flying V ahead for good.

Cignal led, 77-69, with 4:04 left, but Flying V answered with a 14-2 run to take an 83-79 advantage with 1:03 remaining.

The Hawkeyes scored five straight points to give them the lead back, 84-83, with 7.6 seconds to go. But off a timeout, Teng did the heroic act and converted the bonus free throw for the final count.

Cignal had one last chance, but the team failed to put up an attempt as time expired.

Teng finished with 33 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal for Flying V. Teng’s fellow ex-La Salle star Jason Perkins had 22 points for Cignal, the reigning Aspirants Cup champ. (ISS/PNA)