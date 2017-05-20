The Difference Between Strength and Courage

It takes strength to be certain,

It takes courage to have doubts.

It takes strength to fit in,

It takes courage to stand out.

It takes strength to feel a friend’s pain,

It takes courage to feel your own pain.

It takes strength to hide your own pains,

It takes courage to show them.

It takes strength to stand guard,

It takes courage to let down your guard.

It takes strength to conquer,

It takes courage to surrender.

It takes strength to endure abuses,

It takes courage to stop them.

It takes strength to stand alone,

It takes courage to lean on a friend.

It takes strength to love,

It takes courage to be loved.

It takes strength to survive,

It takes courage to live.

by David L. Griffith

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com