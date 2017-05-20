Image Source: Constructive Culture Image Source: Constructive Culture

The Difference Between Strength and Courage

Date Posted: May 20, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

The Difference Between Strength and Courage

Date Posted: May 20, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

It takes strength to be certain,
It takes courage to have doubts.

It takes strength to fit in,
It takes courage to stand out.

It takes strength to feel a friend’s pain,
It takes courage to feel your own pain.

It takes strength to hide your own pains,
It takes courage to show them.

It takes strength to stand guard,
It takes courage to let down your guard.

It takes strength to conquer,
It takes courage to surrender.

It takes strength to endure abuses,
It takes courage to stop them.

It takes strength to stand alone,
It takes courage to lean on a friend.

It takes strength to love,
It takes courage to be loved.

It takes strength to survive,
It takes courage to live.

by David L. Griffith

 

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com

 

About Metrocebu News Team

Image Source: Ask An Angel
Related

Your Angel, Your Blessing

A thousand little angels Dancing on a pin— One slips away to your house; Won’t you let him in? He ha...

Read more
Image Source: Marriage.com
Related

The Search

Where are you? The daily search of my life. The only one who I will give my heart to. The one I have...

Read more