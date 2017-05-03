Tips for Fighting Financial Fraud

Whether it’s emails promising dream vacations or callers claiming your bank account has been hacked, modern fraud schemes are more sophisticated than ever. Fraudsters are not only digging into your wallet, they’re also playing on your emotions while trying to take your money.

With schemes continuing to evolve, it is more important than ever to take steps to protect yourself and your family.

Avoid becoming a victim with these tips:

1. Sign up for fraud alerts. Fraud alerts are texts used to notify a customer of potentially suspicious activity on their personal banking accounts so they can take immediate action. It’s a fast and easy way to combat fraud.

2. Protect your PIN and guard your cheques. Does anyone know your PIN? The only person who should know it is you — not your mom, son or bank should know it. Don’t ever disclose your PIN in person, over the phone, online or by mail. You should also never leave your cheques unattended. If your chequebook is lost or stolen, call your bank immediately.

3. Don’t be fooled by phishing. Have you received an email that doesn’t quite feel right? Exercise caution when receiving unsolicited emails containing attachments or asking you to click a link and provide sensitive information. Your bank will never ask you to provide personal information or login details such as usernames, passwords, PINs, security questions and answers, or account numbers through unsolicited email.

4. Verify if it’s real. If you receive an unexpected and too-good-to-be-true cheque, chances are its fraudulent. It’s your responsibility to know who you’re doing business with.

www.newscanada.com