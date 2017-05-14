Tips for Outdoor Family Fun this Summer

This year, put an old-school twist on summer activities by removing screen time from your kids’ busy summer schedule. Before heading out for a day at your local park, beach or pool, consider these tips to help your family have the best summer ever.

Keep kids entertained in the car. Assemble a car “fun kit” to keep kids amused on longer drives to summer destinations. Include books, travel-sized games, and tidy crafts like beaded bracelets and sticker books. Did you know that the sun’s rays can travel through your car’s windows? Make sure to apply sunscreen to exposed areas before hitting the road.

Add some creativity to your beach visit. Pick up some essentials like plastic buckets and shovels to create your own sandcastle contest at the beach. At the day’s end pick up ice cream for everyone to celebrate all the hard work.

Run a little more at the park. Create a scavenger hunt in your local park and have your kids hunt for items that are found in nature or in your local area. Get everyone up and running by making the scavenger hunt a timed event, which will also add an exciting competitive factor to the fun.

Remember to stay protected while outdoors. Before heading outside to play (about 15 to 30 minutes), apply a golf ball-sized dollop of sunscreen to cover you from head to toe. Reapply every 80 minutes while swimming or sweating or after you towel dry. Be sure to choose a water-resistant sunscreen, like Banana Boat Dry Balance Sunscreen or Banana Boat Sport for Kids Sunscreen Lotion Spray for maximum protection even while splashing around.

www.newscanada.com