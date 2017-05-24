Two International Water Sports Set in Palawan

Sustaining its eco-tourism program, Puerto Princesa is set to host two international water sports events, starting May 28.

Dubbed as “Pilipinas International Beach Sports Festival”, the three-day summer spectacle will feature the 2nd Pilipinas Open Water Swim and the 4th Pilipinas International Beach Water Polo at the Baywalk in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, the country’s Eco-Tourism Center.

The summer beach spectacles are supported by the local government of Puerto Princesa and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Local talents face tough challenge from the US, Canada, Russia, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Singapore.(Primo P. Agatep/PNA)