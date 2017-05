Dili sa kabug-at, ang makabughat, kon dili ang paagi sa pagpas-an, aron makapadayon sa unahan…

When we position our backpacks low across our back, the load seems heavier to carry. But when we hitch it higher up nearer our shoulders, the weight is lightened.

Think about this: It is not the load that weighs us down, but the way we carry it.

