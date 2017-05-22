What You Need to Know About Anti-Distracted Driving Act

The Anti-Distracted Driving (ADD) Act takes into effect on May 18. This is under Republic Act 10913 which describes “distracted driving” as the performance by motorists of any acts on the usage of their mobile communication devices, electronic entertainment and computing gadgets or devices while vehicles are in motion or temporarily stopped on a traffic light or an intersection. ADD aims to promote road safety and responsible driving at the same time.
Here’s what you need to know:
Prohibitions
- Making or receiving calls
- Writing
- Sending or reading text-based communications
- Playing games
- Watching movies
- Performing calculations
- Reading e-books
- Composing messages and surfing or browsing the internet
Allowed
- Use of hands-free applications as long as they do not interfere with the driver’s line of sight
- Use of navigational apps, where gadgets are installed in parts of a vehicle that will not obstruct the driver’s view
Exemptions
- Motorists using devices to make or take emergency calls to authorities in case of crime, accidents, bomb or terrorist threat, fire or explosion, instances needing immediate medical attention or if personal safety and security is compromised.
Coverage
- PUVs
- Commercial vehicles
- Wheeled agricultural machineries
- Construction equipment
- other forms of conveyances such as: bicycles, pedicabs, trolleys, “habal-habal”, “kuligligs”, wagons, carriages, and carts (human-powered or pulled by an animal)
Penalties
- P5,000 fine on first offense
- P10,000 fine on second offense
- P15,000 fine with three month suspension of driver’s license on third offense
- P20,000 and revocation of driver’s license for violations beyond third offense
Meanwhile, the law banning small children from riding motorcycles as passengers has been implemented on May 19. This is under Republic Act 10666 or Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act of 2015.
SOURCE: Department of Transportation