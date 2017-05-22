What You Need to Know About Anti-Distracted Driving Act

The Anti-Distracted Driving (ADD) Act takes into effect on May 18. This is under Republic Act 10913 which describes “distracted driving” as the performance by motorists of any acts on the usage of their mobile communication devices, electronic entertainment and computing gadgets or devices while vehicles are in motion or temporarily stopped on a traffic light or an intersection. ADD aims to promote road safety and responsible driving at the same time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Prohibitions

Making or receiving calls

Writing

Sending or reading text-based communications

Playing games

Watching movies

Performing calculations

Reading e-books

Composing messages and surfing or browsing the internet

Allowed

Use of hands-free applications as long as they do not interfere with the driver’s line of sight

Use of navigational apps, where gadgets are installed in parts of a vehicle that will not obstruct the driver’s view

Exemptions

Motorists using devices to make or take emergency calls to authorities in case of crime, accidents, bomb or terrorist threat, fire or explosion, instances needing immediate medical attention or if personal safety and security is compromised.

Coverage

PUVs

Commercial vehicles

Wheeled agricultural machineries

Construction equipment

other forms of conveyances such as: bicycles, pedicabs, trolleys, “habal-habal”, “kuligligs”, wagons, carriages, and carts (human-powered or pulled by an animal)

Penalties

P5,000 fine on first offense

P10,000 fine on second offense

P15,000 fine with three month suspension of driver’s license on third offense

P20,000 and revocation of driver’s license for violations beyond third offense

Meanwhile, the law banning small children from riding motorcycles as passengers has been implemented on May 19. This is under Republic Act 10666 or Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act of 2015.

SOURCE: Department of Transportation